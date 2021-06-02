Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Zicky Dice recently spoke to WrestleZone about his departure from the NWA last year, where the “Outlandish Ome” was a former NWA Television champion. He also speaks about his desire to end up at AEW, a promotion he feels he would thrive in. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls his departure from NWA a blessing in disguise:

There are many sides to the die and not everyone has seen those sides just yet. ‘Outlandish’ Zicky Dice has yet to spread his wings. If you think about it, I didn’t get a full title run over at NWA. I didn’t get to walk out with my championship or have I think a full complete television run and unlike everyone else, the pandemic actually was a blessing in disguise for ‘Outlandish’ Zicky Dice. It helped me take the brand to the next level partnering up with Twitch and staying creative and really pushing the limits in trying to have that creative outlet.

How he is still hoping to land at AEW: