Zicky Dice made his Impact Wrestling debut on the September 2nd episode. The former NWA World Television Champion appeared during a backstage segment with Brian Myers and Sam Beale.

It was reported several weeks before that Zicky signed a multi-year deal with the company. He confirmed this in this promo:

“You know, life is pretty damn busy but that’s how we wanted things to be. Aside from streaming on Twitch and taking over the wrestling world, I just inked a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. You can catch me over there. You know, so things are getting busier. I juggle — I’m married and trying to buy a house right now so my sanity is gone but nonetheless, that’s what we wanted. We’re living the dream.”

H/T to PostWrestling