Zicky Dice made his Impact Wrestling debut on the September 2nd episode. The former NWA World Television Champion appeared during a backstage segment with Brian Myers and Sam Beale.
It was reported several weeks before that Zicky signed a multi-year deal with the company. He confirmed this in this promo:
“You know, life is pretty damn busy but that’s how we wanted things to be. Aside from streaming on Twitch and taking over the wrestling world, I just inked a deal with IMPACT Wrestling. You can catch me over there. You know, so things are getting busier. I juggle — I’m married and trying to buy a house right now so my sanity is gone but nonetheless, that’s what we wanted. We’re living the dream.”
.@Myers_Wrestling assesses all the #IWantToBeAProfessional candidates that @sambeale23 has assembled. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nofofNVQ5K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
H/T to PostWrestling