Pro-wrestling star and former NWA television champion Zicky Dice recently spoke with Fightful about his decision to sign with IMPACT, and how it affords him the opportunity to work for multiple promotions at once to help gain more name recognition. Highlights from the interview are below.

Explains why he decided to sign with IMPACT and how his current contract affords him to go wrestle elsewhere:

“[The IMPACT Wrestling offer] came out of nowhere. Right before that, MLW had made an offer, like the week before. I was in this waiting period, just keep pushing and seeing what happened. It was the next week that I had gotten an email from Scott D’Amore. We sat and talked, then we met in person and talked in person. I felt that, where I was in my career, that was the right choice at the time. I’m very happy with the choice I made. With IMPACT, I can still show up at AAA, New Japan, I can go to NWA, AEW if I’d like. The door is open, if you will, and I’m looking to really turn things up a bit. If you’ve seen Zicky in the past, expect it when you least expect it, because it’s coming.”

Has many compliments for his time in MLW, which included being a surprise entrant in Battle Riot III.

“Their production is great and wrestling in that building alone, come on. I was very honored when they reached out to me to be part of it. I’ll be honest, I was a surprise entrant, I wasn’t announced, I didn’t know what the plan was. I think I was number 23. You hear the buzzer going off and the crowd is popping for some and you hear the buzzer go off and it’s quiet for others. I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, I don’t know how they are going to react.’ They haven’t seen me for a bit, it’s been a minute, my contract with NWA expired. I showed up at Dark, but where had they seen me other than that? Buzzer went off, my music hit, WOOOOOOOO BABY! BRING IN A CLIP WHEN THE MUSIC HIS AND THAT BUILDING SAW OUTLANDISH ZICKY DICE WAS IN PHILADELPHIA FOR THE FIRST TIME! I FELT IT! I can still feel it right now.”

How he was in this weird waiting limbo before deciding to sign with IMPACT:

“They [MLW] also have a great team and boy, they can pack the house. The office is very easy to talk to and a great experience overall. It was a tough decision. When I was thinking, I was taking it to the wife, I’m bouncing things back and forth and thinking, ‘should I wait?’ back and forth emails with Regal for a little bit. I was sitting and waiting and was in this weird floating area and I was hoping I would hear back from AEW and I was in this weird zone. I had to let things play out the way they were supposed to. After some long hard thought, I said, ‘I’m gonna go to IMPACT.’”