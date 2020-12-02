NWA star “Outlandish” Zicky Dice has announced on Twitter that his contract with the promotion is set to end 30 days from today.

A few months ago news surfaced stating that Dice requested a release from the NWA, but was denied at the time. Shortly afterwards he would drop the Television championship to Elijah Burke (Pope) on the October 20th edition of the United Wrestling Network’s Primetime Live special. Despite being forced to remain under contract, Dice reportedly had no issues dropping the TV title at the event, nor has he made too big a fuss about his contractual situation.

Check out his tweet below.