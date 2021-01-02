Former NWA Television champion Zicky Dice recently spoke to Fightful to discuss the full details on his departure from the NWA, and where he sees himself going next. The Outlandish One names AEW as his top choice, then reveals that he still occasionally speaks with WWE superstar Seth Rollins. Highlights are below.

Says AEW is the goal:

I’ve had a lot of time to think about this, and I see myself being All Elite. That’s the best stage for ‘Outlandish’ Zicky Dice. Whether they know it or not — I’ve been posting on the Craigslist Missed Connections for months now and they haven’t picked up on it. There’s a missed connection there and I think bringing the knowledge and power and creativity and character and charisma that I have to All Elite and making that Outlandish, that is the move. What I took pride in, in the NWA, is building this new company coming back. AEW is still very new and I would love to come in and share my story and create stories at AEW. That is my number one goal. I’ve seen some rumors, a lot of people are like, ‘WWE, NXT, IMPACT, Ring of Honor,’ but I truly see myself at AEW, and that is the goal.

Says he occasionally speaks with Seth Rollins: