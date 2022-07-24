Zicky Dice shared the exact length of his deal with Impact Wrestling during an episode of Da” Podcast.

It was announced in September 2021 that the two sides reached a multi-year agreement.

“I’ll be at IMPACT for a while. Signed a three-year deal at IMPACT so I’m there for a little bit.”

Dice also talked about doing his ‘Outlandish Paradise’ events. He thinks there’s a possibility of adding a Twitch Championship to the fold.

“I go back and forth [about doing more Outlandish Paradise shows]. I really like the four shows a year vibe, making them special. I also — as far as storylines, I don’t know, I’d rather put on some badass matches. I mean if something bleeds over, cool. As far as titles go, that’s something that we did talk about is making an official Twitch Title and I know we tried to make that happen the last time so maybe Paradise 3 will be based around actually crowning a Twitch champion.”

