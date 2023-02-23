Zicky Dice spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp to discuss a wide range of topics including his deal with Impact Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

Joining Impact:

“There’s a few people that had, I guess, their hands in the pot there. When I first moved, I packed up from California, moved over to Atlanta. Got linked up with good ol’ Doc Gallows over there, hanging out with him. He got in Scott’s ear. I did an interview with Petey Williams and Lars Frederiksen, I did their podcast. Lars pulled me aside and we had a conversation and then Petey said something to Scott. Next thing I know I got an e-mail from Scott. He said, ‘Hey, what do you think about coming to IMPACT?’ I said, ‘That would be great.’ He said, ‘How does three years sound?’ I said, ‘That sounds outlandish.’ So we’re there for a little while,” Dice said.

His time in the promotion: