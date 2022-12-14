The latest guest on Bryan Hebner’s Refin It Up podcast was Zicky Dice, who spoke in great detail about his current run with IMPACT Wrestling, adding that once the promotion trusts him with a live microphone they can truly see what he can do. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his creativity:

I have a very, very, very creative mind. I try to describe it like the Space Mountain ride at Disneyland, when you go through all these stars coming through, that’s my mind constantly with that idea. The difference between me and everybody else is I pull the trigger on them and I make a map of it. So if someone wants to give me that, I know how to get over.

Says IMPACT has yet to give him a live microphone:

I’ve said this before and this might get me in trouble, but in a year and a half, I’ve yet to have a live microphone at IMPACT. You give me a live microphone. It’s done, It’s game over. That’s my goal, and it’s like, give me the live microphone. Let me show let me show you what I can do.

