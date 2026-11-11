Zilla Fatu is getting an opportunity to honor his family’s legacy in WWE.

During the November 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, John Cena officially invited Fatu to participate in the first-ever John Cena Classic, scheduled for December 14.

The invitation carried special significance for Fatu, whose late father, Umaga, had a memorable rivalry with Cena during their respective WWE careers.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Fatu reflected on receiving the invitation and explained why reconnecting with the 17-time WWE World Champion was such an emotional experience.

“Blessed. Blessed to come here to NXT and, in the first few months, have a GOAT like John Cena and introduce me to the first-ever John Cena Classic tournament. Words can’t even express how I feel. When I met him that day, it was so surreal and a full circle moment for me. Last time I saw him was when my dad was here. All I remember was him and my dad talking, cutting up, and having jokes.”

Fatu continued, recalling how much it meant to see Cena again nearly two decades after their previous encounter.

“20 years later, I link up with John Cena as an adult. It hit different for me, uce. I did get emotional just speaking with him, being in his presence. I told him the whole day, ‘Thank you. Thank you for your time.’ I know that it doesn’t matter how much money or fame you have, you cannot get back time. I told him, ‘I appreciate you.’ I know he could be doing anything in the world that he wants to do, but he was at NXT to help me succeed.”

Fatu joins Cody Rhodes, Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar among the confirmed male participants in the John Cena Classic. NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan has also received an invitation, becoming the first confirmed female participant.

The inaugural event will take place on December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, with separate men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champions set to be crowned.