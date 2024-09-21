Could another member of the famous Samoan Wrestling Dynasty be headed to WWE soon to join the ongoing Bloodline saga?

On Friday, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) surfaced on social media with a breaking news announcement regarding the end of their working relationship with Zilla Fatu for the foreseeable future.

“Zilla Fatu will not be appearing on tonight’s GCW event in Philadelphia, or any GCW shows for the foreseeable future,” GCW wrote via X on Friday as soon as WWE SmackDown started live on the USA Network from Sacramento, CA. “We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse.”

The announcement continued, “We wish him the best. Matt Tremont will now face SLADE tonight at GCW: Aura in Philly.”

Zilla Fatu is one of many Samoan wrestlers that have been rumored to eventually join the mix in WWE to be involved in The Bloodline saga.

We will keep you posted.