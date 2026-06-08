Zilla Fatu’s name continues to generate buzz within wrestling circles, and a new development this week is only adding fuel to the speculation.

The 26-year-old second-generation star was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday, further fueling talk that WWE has significant interest in bringing him into the company.

Fatu comes from one of the most legendary families in professional wrestling. He is the son of the late Umaga and a member of the famed Anoa’i wrestling dynasty, making him a third-generation performer and the great-nephew of The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika.

His wrestling journey officially began on July 15, 2023, after training primarily under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Since making his debut, Fatu has quickly established himself as one of the more talked-about prospects on the independent scene.

That momentum has come through appearances for promotions such as House of Glory, Game Changer Wrestling, and Reality of Wrestling. Along the way, he has captured multiple championships, including two reigns as HOG Crown Jewel Champion as well as the ROW Heavyweight Championship.

The possibility of Fatu eventually landing in WWE has been discussed publicly before. Paul Heyman previously voiced his support for the young standout, stating that WWE should sign him at “the very first opportunity.”

Interesting timing.

Fatu’s reported visit to the Performance Center comes as WWE continues to lean heavily into the Anoa’i family storylines on television.

With Jacob Fatu recently joining forces with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline remaining a major focal point of WWE programming, speculation is already growing about whether another member of the family could eventually find his way into the company.

For now, there is no official word regarding a WWE contract, but Fatu’s appearance at the Performance Center is certain to keep fans talking about what could be next for one of wrestling’s fastest-rising prospects.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)