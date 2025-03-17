– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Monday. WWE released the complete Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch match for the WWE Women’s Championship from WrestleMania 32, which comes in at number 31 on the list.

– WWE Playlist also dropped with a new episode on Monday morning, which looks at Bianca Belair’s full WrestleMania history.

– Zilla Fatu is ready to make history when he inevitably makes his debut in WWE as the latest member of the Bloodline family. The pro wrestling star spoke about this during an appearance on Tim Hann Rivera podcast.

“All I say is, when that time comes, it’s gonna be very big,” he said. “And it’s gonna be very impactful, for my family, for my mom, my brothers, my dad, and I can’t wait because it’s going to be very, very special. We’re going to make history when I debut. Best believe that.”

