Zoey Serrano has addressed the long-running fan speculation surrounding her sexuality.

When the Pure Fusion Collective was formed in WWE, some fans jokingly referred to the group as “The Lesbian Shield,” with Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville both being members of the LGBT+ community. That eventually led to similar speculation about Serrano.

During an interview with DS Shin for Ring The Belle, Serrano said she still receives surprised reactions from fans when she posts photos with her husband.

“All right, hold on. This will never die. Look, I love my gays. All right. I’m—I love you all. I am straight, though. I am going to put that out there,” Serrano said.

“Because even to this day, when I post something with me and my husband, who you just met, I still get comments, ‘She’s straight?’ I’m an ally. But I am straight, you know? Sorry, ladies.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Serrano recalled dealing with a health scare on the same day she was scheduled to face Becky Lynch in the main event of WWE Raw in Memphis.

“On that same day, I ended up—so this was in Memphis. I went to get Memphis barbecue and next thing I know I get this big swelling under my chin. Like an allergic reaction, and it just filled up with saliva, I guess,” Serrano said.

Serrano later visited an ENT and learned that a stone had become lodged in one of her salivary glands. Before the match, however, she didn’t know what was causing the swelling and had WWE’s makeup team attempt to conceal it.

“They said, ‘You have a stone stuck in your saliva gland.’ So I had them put on a crap ton of makeup to try and cover it because I was just swelling right here and then this side looked normal,” she recalled.

Serrano said the situation added another layer of stress to an already significant night, particularly because she deals with health anxiety.

“I was stressed out about that and then I was stressed out about the match. I tend to get bad health anxiety. All the things are going through my head like, ‘Is this—what is this? What’s happening?’ Luckily it was just a stone that blocked my saliva.”

Despite everything happening that day, Serrano said the match with Lynch remains the favorite of her career.

“It was just that on top of the main event in Raw, on top of wrestling Becky, on top of my first ever match where I could use any weapons, right? It was just a lot. But best night ever. My favorite match.”