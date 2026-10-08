Zoey Serrano has opened up about the circumstances that led to her signing with TNA Wrestling following her departure from WWE earlier this year.

The former Zoey Stark spent an extended period on the sidelines recovering from a serious injury before being released by WWE. She eventually resurfaced in TNA Wrestling, making her debut under the Zoey Serrano name on the August 27, 2026, episode of TNA Impact.

During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Classic, Serrano discussed how she ultimately decided that TNA was the right destination for the next chapter of her wrestling career.

According to Serrano, the decision came after spending nearly a month praying about her future and feeling increasingly drawn toward the promotion.

“So, I don’t know if you’re a believer or not, but I believe in God. And I sat there, and I prayed about this for almost a month straight. And then felt like, I just felt a very strong gut, like, pull of TNA is the answer, you know?”

She continued, explaining that the feeling was difficult to explain but remained consistent throughout the process.

“Like, I don’t know why, but I always knew for whatever reason, like, that was where my gut was going.”

Serrano also revealed that Tommy Dreamer played a role in helping establish contact with TNA before his departure from the company.

While Dreamer was still involved with the promotion, he reached out to Serrano about the possibility of joining the roster. That eventually led to a conversation with TNA President Carlos Silva, who quickly expressed interest in bringing her aboard.

“And then I had a conversation with Carlos, and right after that phone call, right away he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s sign you.’”

Serrano noted that the negotiations were straightforward, adding that the ease with which everything came together only reinforced her belief that she had made the right decision.

“So, it was pretty easy, you know. It wasn’t like it was a hard thing. It was like it was such an easy road to go down where it just felt right.”

Serrano’s arrival in TNA marked a fresh start for the former WWE Superstar after an injury-related absence and the end of her run with the company. Her comments suggest that both her personal instincts and the conversations with TNA officials played significant roles in determining her next destination.