Zoey Serrano says WWE NXT did not fully prepare her for the independence expected from talent once they reached the main roster.

Serrano, who competed in WWE as Zoey Stark before recently joining TNA, discussed the transition on Busted Open Radio.

According to Serrano, NXT coaches and producers walked talent through matches, promos and television responsibilities in considerable detail.

That structure changed dramatically once she reached Raw and SmackDown.

Serrano described the main roster as a far more independent environment where wrestlers are expected to understand their characters, communicate with producers and solve problems quickly without the same level of step-by-step guidance.

She characterized the difference as a “sink or swim” situation.

The assessment echoes comments from other WWE wrestlers who have described NXT as allowing considerably more preparation time than the main roster.

WrestlingHeadlines recently covered Jacy Jayne describing the same fundamental transition, saying main-roster performers have less time to prepare and must quickly “figure it out.”

Serrano’s comments concern the structure of the developmental process rather than suggesting NXT failed to teach her professional wrestling.

She has since joined TNA Wrestling, where WrestlingHeadlines covered her surprise debut on August 27.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.