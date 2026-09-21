Zoey Serrano says Terry Taylor played a major role in preventing a serious knee injury from potentially ending her wrestling career.

During an appearance on Zoey’s 1001 (see video below), Serrano recalled tearing her ACL while performing a ladder spot during her time in WWE NXT. Despite the injury, she was able to finish the match and initially attempted to hide how much pain she was in.

“I tried. This was when I was in NXT and I just did a ladder spot where I’m on top of the ladder, girls push it over. I go from the ladder, do a springboard and land onto the girls. Well, in that very moment, I tore my ACL, it hurt,” Serrano said.

Serrano noted that she was still able to run around and complete the rest of her planned spots without much difficulty. Once she returned backstage, however, Taylor realized something was wrong.

“I go to the back. Everyone’s asking me if I’m okay cause obviously, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I’m fine. I’m fine. I’m fine.’ So, I try to go up to the women’s locker room, right, I’m trying to hide cause I don’t want anybody to know that I’m actually kind of a little bit in pain.”

That was when Taylor stepped in and refused to let Serrano brush off the injury.

“Terry Taylor, love this man. He pulls me aside and he says, ‘I know you are injured. You are going to go to medical right now and if you don’t, I’m going to take you there personally.’”

Taylor ultimately walked Serrano to WWE’s medical staff himself. After her knee was examined, it became clear that she would need surgery.

“He actually walked me into medical to get my knee tested. And what they do is they mess around with your knee. Go left, right, up, down, see if there’s anything a little wonky. Of course, there was.”

Serrano underwent surgery on both her ACL and meniscus, revealing that doctors removed most of the latter during the procedure.

“And I had to get ACL surgery and meniscus surgery. They actually took out 85-90% of my meniscus. It’s just it’s not there anymore. Because Terry Taylor did that, he actually saved my career.”

Serrano believes continuing to hide the injury could have resulted in considerably more damage to her knee. She also spoke about the close relationship she developed with Taylor.

“I was able to get surgery, recover, and come back. And the reason why I say that he could save my career is because my knee would be completely gone if I just tried to cover it up.”

“Terry’s a man that I actually really look up to. I look up to him as a mentor, would even say as a father. He’s kind of like more of a grandfather’s age, but I look up to him. I love him dearly.”

Serrano competed in NXT from 2021 through 2023 before moving to WWE’s main roster, where she aligned with Trish Stratus during her rivalry with Becky Lynch. Following her WWE departure earlier this year, Serrano returned to TNA Wrestling in August.