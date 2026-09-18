Zoey Serrano says she repeatedly pitched WWE on a modern-day version of the Right to Censor gimmick.

During an appearance on Ring The Belle (see video below), Serrano discussed her #ZSCENSORED social media persona, which saw her censor photos posted by Liv Morgan and other WWE stars while criticizing how they presented themselves online.

Serrano said she wanted to turn the idea into an actual WWE character, but her pitches never moved forward.

“I wanted to do it so bad. The Right to Censor character. I wanted to do a modern-day Right to Censor,” Serrano said. “I came back. I pitched it. I pitched it on many occasions.”

According to Serrano, Morgan was among those who encouraged her to experiment with the character on social media.

“I tried, guys. I really, really tried because those Twitter interactions were hilarious. They were great. I was having fun with them. Liv Morgan told me to do it.”

Serrano recalled Morgan pulling her aside and encouraging her to give the idea a shot.

“She pulled me aside, she’s like, ‘You really just need a character and I feel like this is the route for you. Why won’t you just try it? Just try it on Twitter. Let’s just see what happens.’”

Serrano said she even went to Morgan for approval before making her first post.

“So, I went to her for my first post. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m going to put this. What do you think?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s great. Now just do the sensor right here.’ Like you sure? She’s like, ‘Yeah. What’s the worst that’s going to happen? Just post it. You have my permission to do it.’”

She added that she made sure anyone targeted by the character was comfortable with the posts beforehand, including Rhea Ripley.

“And I would for sure message Rhea (Ripley) like, ‘Hey I’m going to make this post’ or message whoever to make sure the girls are okay with it before I actually do it. I’m always going to make sure the other person’s okay with it before I say something.”

Looking back, Serrano believes WWE could have gotten more out of the concept.

“I wanted to do it and I really feel like it was a missed opportunity, especially with what wrestling is today.”

Serrano regularly used the #ZSCENSORED hashtag while portraying a character who criticized members of WWE’s women’s roster for seeking attention online.

The concept drew obvious comparisons to WWE’s original Right to Censor faction from the early 2000s, which included Steven Richards, Bull Buchanan, The Godfather, Val Venis and Ivory.