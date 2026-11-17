Zoey Stark was apparently closer to making her WWE return than fans realized before ultimately being released by the company.

The former WWE Superstar, who now competes for TNA Wrestling, recently appeared on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where she discussed the circumstances surrounding her WWE departure earlier this year.

Stark had been sidelined after suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus, injuries that required two knee surgeries. Despite receiving medical clearance approximately two weeks before WrestleMania, she continued waiting for WWE to bring her back to television.

According to Stark, members of the WWE creative team repeatedly assured her that plans were being discussed for her return. However, when reports began circulating about potential roster cuts shortly after WrestleMania, she had a feeling that her time with the company was coming to an end.

“It was right before Mania (got cleared). So two weeks before Mania, and I’m being told, ‘(We’re) trying to get you started. ‘We have some (plans). We’ve been talking about you. We have some game plans.’ I go to Mania, show face. Writers are telling me the same thing,” Stark recalled.

She continued, explaining that the uncertainty eventually led her to reach out to fellow WWE stars Mia Yim and Chelsea Green.

“And then the following week, I read online that cuts are happening, and just my gut, my heart sunk, because something in me knew. I can’t explain what that feeling is, but I remember messaging Mia (Yim) and Chelsea Green, ‘Pretty sure I’m getting released.’ Because they keep telling me I’m gonna get used, but then I’m not getting used, and now here we are, it’s after Mania, and I’ve had two knee surgeries. Writing’s kind of on the wall, even though I don’t want to accept it.”

Stark’s instincts proved correct, as she eventually received the phone call informing her of her WWE release.

Although the experience was difficult at the time, Stark admitted that she has since developed a different perspective on the situation, particularly when it comes to the creative freedom she now enjoys outside of WWE.

“It’s one of the hardest things to go through, but even though it was so hard, I am strangely happy it happened now.”

She elaborated on why she has come to appreciate the opportunity to move forward with her career on her own terms.

“Because now I get to be myself. I don’t have to walk on eggshells. I don’t have to wonder, ‘Oh man, they’re not using me this week.’ I know that happens. Everyone goes through that backstage. It’s this constant fear in the back of your head of what’s happening. And then you always hear that when you get released, it sucks in the moment, but then you’re almost grateful for it, which I am, because now I could be myself and do whatever I want and not be controlled in any way, shape, or form.”

Also during the interview, Zoey Serrano claimed Triple H’s pitches in WWE felt AI-generated.