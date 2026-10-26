Zoey Serrano is enjoying her reunion with Shayna Baszler in TNA Wrestling, but she still has her sights set on establishing herself as a singles competitor.

Serrano and Baszler reunited following the latter’s arrival in TNA, capturing the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory 2026.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Serrano revealed that she wasn’t initially sure whether Baszler would be joining the promotion, despite Daria Rae already being involved with the company.

“Honestly, I didn’t really know if — I mean, obviously Daria (Rae) was there and everything else but I didn’t know if Shayna (Baszler) was gonna come so when she told me that she finally signed and that we were gonna be a team together, that was really exciting. I found out, I think, like four days ahead of time or something.”

While Serrano was excited about working with Baszler again, she admitted that her original goal upon joining TNA was to focus on herself as a singles wrestler.

According to Serrano, TNA Head of Creative Delirious immediately suggested reuniting the two as a team once Baszler signed with the company.

“I wanted to do my own thing. I was in a tag for the last — my entire career, so I was like, ‘I wanna go out and do a singles and figure myself out before I go back into another team,’ and it wasn’t discussed. I wasn’t told anything.”

Serrano explained that the reunion came together quickly, but she made sure to communicate her long-term goals to TNA creative.

“It just was kind of like, ‘Hey, I signed –’ when she told me — and then Delirious kinda just said, ‘Okay, you two are a team. Let’s think of tag names.’ But I did have a talk with Delirious. I was like, ‘I still wanna do singles stuff. I wanna do both, and be a workhorse more than anything else and find myself.’ That’s really the goal at this point in my career is just finding myself again. Have fun with everything.”

Serrano also praised Delirious for being receptive to her creative suggestions, noting that communication has been easy since she arrived in TNA.

“It’s so much easier to actually go up and talk to Delirious. I feel like everything I pitched to him, he was just like, ‘Yeah. We’ll do it on this show.’ We’re also probably taking some stuff off of his plate where he’s like, thank you, you know? Giving him some ideas.”

The reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champion added that Delirious has personally reassured her that a singles run remains part of the plan, even as she continues teaming with Baszler.

“But yeah, I’ve definitely made that clear. He sent me a text saying, ‘Don’t worry. We’re gonna still do singles’ and everything so I’m excited to mix both of doing both singles route and tag… I love working with Shayna (Baszler) but, I definitely wanna see where I could go with the singles route.”