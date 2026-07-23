Former WWE Superstar Zoey Serrano is making it clear she’s ready for the next chapter of her career.

Serrano, formerly known as Zoey Stark, was among the 24 wrestlers released by WWE in April.

With her 90-day non-compete clause nearing its expiration, she took to Instagram to tease what’s ahead with a video of herself training before walking away from the ring apron.

The post carried a confident message signaling she’s ready to get back to work.

“This season I am unapologetically coming after everything I want. It’s f**king showtime,” she wrote.

Serrano officially unveiled her new in-ring name in May after departing WWE. Her final WWE match came in May 2025 before she suffered a devastating ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury that kept her out of action for more than a year.

Her return to the ring is already on the calendar, as Serrano is set to compete in RevPro’s Women’s Grand Prix on July 25 at The Hangar in Wolverhampton, marking one of her first appearances following her WWE departure.

For those interested, you can check out a complete list of recently released WWE Superstars entering free agency today.