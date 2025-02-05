The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament continued on Wednesday afternoon.

During the February 5, 2025 episode of the weekly WWE on X digital exclusive series, Kayden Carter went one-on-one against Zoey Stark of Pure Fusion Collective to kick off the latest mini women’s title contender tournament.

After a back-and-forth battle, Stark blasted Carter with a running knee to pick up the victory with 37 seconds remaining on the clock, which is present in all WWE Speed matches.

With the win, Stark advances to the next round of the tourney, where she will face the winner of the Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre first round tourney tilt on next week’s episode of WWE Speed, which premieres at 12/11c on X on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The winner of the Stark vs. Shotzi/Fyre winner bout will earn the next title shot at reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

Watch the complete Wednesday, February 5, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below. Also featured below are comments from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about today’s match.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! @wwekayden and @ZoeyStarkWWE battle it out to see who will advance in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2KuZohzI2X — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025