Zoey Stark has broken her silence.

The women’s wrestling star has made her first public comments since suffering a gruesome injury during this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

During the bout, which saw herself battling Rhea Ripley and the returning Kairi Sane in a qualifying match for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming June 7 premium live event, Stark was involved in a spot where he left was bent completely backwards, and with a ton of snapping force.

Stark immediately screamed in pain and clutched her leg, as the match official rushed to check on her. The show quickly went into a commercial break, and when it returned, Stark was nowhere to be seen, having been helped to the back and taken to a local medical facility.

On Wednesday, Stark finally surfaced on social media to share her reaction to everything that happened.

“Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know,” Stark wrote via X. “What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while.”

Stark continues, “I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks.”