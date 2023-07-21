WWE star Zoey Stark recently appeared on the Zaslow Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how she feels getting work with WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On working with Trish Stratus

It’s great. It really is a dream come true. Never did I think I would get to work with Trish Stratus and get to have her as a mentor, but looking across the ring and seeing Becky Lynch, it’s insane.

Whether she met Trish before she started working with her on-screen:

I met her once, and it was one of those things where I was backstage and introducing myself to people. She was super nice and next thing I know, when I actually got the phone call to go to Saudi, I still didn’t quite know what was going on, I just knew I was going to Saudi. Trish, on the plane, looked at me and was like, ‘Did you hear the news?’ From there, she was super cool and so easy to talk to and learn from. On the flight there and the flight back, we went to the UK, we’ve been sitting and talking to each other. These are long flights, so we got to learn a lot about each other.

