Zoey Stark surfaced on social media on Friday evening with an update on her recovery from the brutal injury she suffered on the May 19 episode of WWE Raw.

The injury took place in a Triple-Threat Money In The Bank Qualifier match against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane on WWE Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. on 5/19 when Stark missed a missile dropkick off the top-rope.

In a new video released via her official Instagram page on August 8, the women’s wrestling star spoke about the “exhausting and frustrating” recovery process she has been dealing with since the surgery she underwent in early-June to repair injuries to her ACL, MCL and meniscus.

“It’s been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating,” Stark said in the Instagram video. “And I’m in a spot right now with my knee where is not wanting to bend and give me the full range of motion that I am looking for. And as much as that sucks, it’s okay. I will push through this. I will find a way around it. I’ll get to where I need to get. But boy is it frustrating.”

Stark continued, “But there’s always a silver lining and a dark cloud, right? So there’s a couple things I’m happy for. I’m walking again, riding a stationary bike. We got a new puppy, Mad Max. Love that little guy. Seeing all of my animals, Sly the cat, Kai and Max and them all play and get together, that lights my heart up, so that’s the joy of my day. But we’ll get through this.”

Match has been stopped due to an Injury to Zoey Stark this was absolutely brutal Prayers for Zoey ❤️#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/4xh4TEW81I — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 20, 2025

Zoey Stark with an unfortunate landing from the missile drop-kick. She has been helped to the back.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7VjJyC5Fgp — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 20, 2025