Things aren’t looking good for Zoey Stark following a scary moment on WWE Raw.

The Raw standout suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during the May 19 episode, leading to an abrupt end to her match. The incident was described as gruesome, with Stark needing assistance to the back after being unable to continue.

Stark later took to Twitter to confirm that she’ll be out of action “for a while.”

While WWE has yet to confirm an official diagnosis, early backstage concern pointed to a potential tear that could require surgery. Sources within the company tell us there’s growing belief that Stark could be sidelined for the rest of the year.

