Zoey Stark has officially begun her recovery journey following a serious knee injury sustained during last week’s episode of WWE RAW. Earlier today, she posted an image on her Instagram Stories showing her leg in a brace and cast, captioning it with, “Road to recovery starts now! Day 1.”

The injury, which occurred during her match on RAW, is reportedly significant enough to sideline her for the remainder of the year. You can see the image she shared on Instagram below:

Zoey Stark shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, announcing that she is recovering from a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/mudkiF4OMP — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) May 27, 2025

Conrad Thompson, longtime friend of Jim Ross and co-host of the “Grilling JR” podcast, shared a positive update on JR’s surgery via social media today. Thompson reported that he heard from Rafael Morffi that the procedure went well, and there’s hope the doctors were able to fully remove the cancer.

Thompson wrote, “Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery! 🙏🤲”

Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery! 🙏 🤲 ♥️ https://t.co/P1n91ebuRj — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) May 27, 2025

WWE has announced that both Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and former champion Cody Rhodes will appear on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, taking place in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show airs live on May 30 at 8:00 PM EST on USA Network from the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Cody Rhodes made a surprise return to television during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend, where he aided Jey Uso in his successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. John Cena had interfered in the match, escalating tensions between the four Superstars.

As a result, WWE has confirmed a blockbuster tag team match for Money in the Bank on June 7: Cody Rhodes will team with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul.