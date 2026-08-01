Former WWE Superstar Zoey Stark is opening up about one of the toughest moments of her career.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo (see video below), Stark reflected on her WWE release in May, revealing that while she had a feeling something was wrong behind the scenes, she never truly expected to be let go while recovering from the serious knee injury she suffered during a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Raw in May 2025.

“It was just one of those things I wasn’t expecting,” Stark said. “After a year of rehab and working my a** off, to come back and then go through surgery twice and that whole rehab process, and to get that phone call, I just broke down and had to build myself back up.”

Although the release came as a shock, Stark admitted she had been sensing that something was off in the weeks leading up to the call.

“My gut was telling me something was happening,” she said. “I just remember my husband and I were driving to the store and I just look at him and I go, ‘I think I’m getting released.’ Like, I just had this weird, deep sunken feeling of it….but I was sending in ideas and everything like that and I was getting weird responses where I was like, ‘something isn’t sitting right.’ So yeah, I kinda saw it coming, but didn’t want to believe it was happening.”

Stark also noted that she feels more wrestlers have been released while sidelined with injuries in recent years. Despite the circumstances surrounding her departure, she made it clear she has no ill will toward WWE.

“I still love them. I absolutely love them,” she said.

Now competing under the name Zoey Serrano, the former WWE star returned to the ring for RevPro on July 25. One night later, she reunited with Shayna Baszler as the duo picked up a victory over Kanji and Myla Grace.