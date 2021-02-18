It looks like a push may be planned for Zoey Stark on the WWE NXT brand.

Stark made her official NXT singles in-ring debut on last night’s show, picking up a strong win over Valentina Feroz. WWE aired a vignette for Stark earlier in the show.

Formerly known as Lacey Ryan in the indies, Stark signed with WWE in January and made her debut in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. She teamed with Marina Shafir for a first round loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.

The 27 year old from Utah has been wrestling professionally since 2013. She has made appearances for numerous promotions,including Impact Wrestling, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, SHIMMER, UWN Primetime Live, Future Stars of Wrestling, and others.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacted to Stark’s singles debut last night and gave her praise.

He wrote, “Impressive performance!!! #WWENXT A LOT to look forward to!”

Triple H re-tweeted some of the official WWE tweets on Stark’s debut, noting how impressive she was. WWE noted in another tweet that Stark made a name for herself in the NXT women’s division with the strong debut.

Stark also tweeted on her debut and wrote, “It’s just the beginning….”

Stark was trained by former WWE Superstar Sinn Bodhi (Nick Cvjetkovich, fka Kizarny), as WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix mentioned during commentary last night. You can see some of his post-match tweets below.

Stay tuned for more on Stark in NXT. You can see video of her match below, along with the related tweets:

Impressive performance!!! #WWENXT A LOT to look forward to! https://t.co/sv5CzxHjaE — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 18, 2021

Proud! Proud! Proud! Did I mention how proud I am of @ZoeyStarkWWE !!! https://t.co/xDg24IlRWA — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) February 18, 2021

.@ZoeyStarkWWE looks to make a HARD-HITTING impact in her singles debut on #WWENXT! 👊👀 pic.twitter.com/74QnMvDIWx — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021

With a dominant #WWENXT debut under her belt, @ZoeyStarkWWE has made a name for herself in the @WWENXT Women's Division! pic.twitter.com/qAbYHwHFmq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

