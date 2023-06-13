Zoey Stark is a big fan of Grayson Waller.

Stark spoke about the rising WWE Aussie star during a recent interview with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, where she admitted that she goes to Waller from time to time to pick his brain for promo ideas.

Man, he’s so charismatic. He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does. That’s why I love him so much. His promo work is top-notch. I actually go to Grayson Waller from time to time, and I try and pick his brain about promos. He’s great at what he does. So I’m glad he’s finally getting that spotlight. Being able to do his show on SmackDown, that’s awesome. I’m happy for him.

One thing that Stark reveals about Waller is that he is a genuinely good guy in real life. She adds that he probably would not want her saying that.

He’s not going to like me saying this. “He’s a good guy, he is. He has a hard shell.

In a separate interview, Stark spoke about her inevitable singles matchup with Becky Lynch and when she thinks it should happen. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)