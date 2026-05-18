Former WWE star Zoey Stark appears to be preparing for the next chapter of her wrestling career, and she may already have a new identity lined up following her recent release from the company.

Stark took to social media to debut a new handle name, “Zoey Serrano,” while also posting a promotional-style training video centered around her comeback from injury and her passion for professional wrestling. The video featured footage of Stark training in the ring alongside AEW star Brian Cage and closed with a tease for a possible new nickname — “The Purist.”

She also included hashtags for WWE, AEW, and TNA in the post, further fueling speculation about where she could eventually land once her non-compete clause expires.

In the video, Stark opened up about how much wrestling has meant to her throughout her life and recovery process.

“It’s hard, man. So, I don’t think people understand how much I love wrestling . It’s what I live for, this is what I believe I was put on this Earth for is to be in this ring to perform. This is it for me. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

She continued by explaining how wrestling served as an escape for her growing up.

“Wrestling was my escape. The number one thing in my life. And the good thing is now I get to show that, I get to express that in my own way. So, I’m so happy that you guys get to be on this journey.”

Quick message.

Clear motivation.

Stark also reflected on achieving her dream of becoming a professional wrestler while teasing what could come once she is officially free to compete again.

“This is where I live, this is what I love to do. When I was a kid it was my escape through any type of hardship. Put on wrestling and I could escape from the world and just be in that ring with whoever I want. I made it come true. So, if I’m good now, imagine what it’ll be like when my 90 days are over.”

Stark was released by WWE in April after being sidelined for nearly a year due to a serious knee injury. She has been out of action since May 19, 2025, when she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.