WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark has confirmed that she was working as a NXT Producer while on the shelf with a torn MCL/Meniscus.

Stark suffered the injury back in November and was out of action until returning just last month. She recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell and told Corey Graves how she worked behind-the-scenes in NXT as a producer.

“I knew I was going to come back and I knew producing was going to help me inside the ring,” Stark said. “When you coach somebody, two people are learning. And I’m learning at the same time because now I’m really having to think about it. It’s amazing to be able to do both sides and then you get a different side, and like ‘Oh, this is what producers have to go through, I had no idea.'”

“People kind of want to go off and do their own thing and it throws off the producer, it throws off the camera guys, it throws off everyone. You have to be in full communication with everyone, we’re all a team in this so you can’t just go rogue and do your own thing. We need to help each other, we all have the same goal, we all want to have a great match, we all want to tell a story.”

Stark has helped out at WWE tryouts in the past. She told Graves how she enjoys working with coaches and students at the WWE Performance Center.

“I love coming into this Performance Center and I love being here, and talking with all the coaches, learning as much as I can, and then even helping out other students here who are learning. This is my home, I would live here if they would let me,” she said.

Stark will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at next Tuesday’s Heatwave edition of NXT 2.0.

This week’s After The Bell features Stark and Nikkita Lyons. The NXT Superstars have been announced for the ongoing tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they will face the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville in the next week or two. Below is their full interview on After The Bell:

