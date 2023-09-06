The alliance between Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus ended at Payback, and word now is that Stark’s role was hand-picked by Stratus.

The rivalry between Stratus and Becky Lynch ended at WWE Payback as Stratus won their Steel Cage match, despite interference by Stark. After the match, Stratus blamed Stark, and ended up slapping her. Stark fought back and left Stratus laying with a Z360 for a pop from the crowd. Stark recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on how she constantly learned from the WWE veteran while they were working together over the past three months.

“She’s helped me grow my game,” Stark said. “Trish is so smart. Her knowledge of small details and how to project those, that separates from everyone else. When I see Trish wrestle, it all just makes so much sense.”

It was revealed that Stratus wanted Stark to be the one to play the role of her muscle on the RAW brand. Stark recalled finding about the program while shopping with her husband Tom Howard, who wrestled as Green Beret in Japan.

“Trish is so sweet,” Stark continued. “She’s a genuinely nice person and she wants to help. I still remember finding out I’d be working with her. I’d just worked out with my husband, and we were going to Whole Foods–and that’s when I got the call. My heart stopped when I found out I’d work with Trish. It’s the opportunity I had been working for. My husband was next to me, and he threw his hands in the air. We were extremely happy.”

Stark came up short against Shayna Baszler on this week’s RAW, in a rematch of their August 7 RAW match that ended with the same result. For those who missed it, you can click here for a new report on how Stark is seen within WWE right now.

