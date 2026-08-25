Zoey Serrano has confirmed that she asked WWE for permission to appear at a benefit show for Chris Bey last year.

Bey suffered a serious neck injury during a TNA iMPACT! television taping in October 2024 and subsequently underwent surgery. As Bey began the lengthy recovery process, Future Stars of Wrestling held its “Benefit For Bey” event in March 2025, with proceeds from the show going toward his recovery.

During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked and Joel Pearl (see video below), Serrano, formerly known as Zoey Stark in WWE, confirmed that she reached out to the company about potentially appearing at the benefit.

“I mean, hell, I don’t work for the company anymore,” she began. “So, yeah. Yeah, I asked, and didn’t really hear back, and it’s fine. You know? Things happen.”

Serrano believes WWE’s touring schedule at the time may have ultimately prevented her from being involved.

“I’m pretty sure it was probably because it fell on a tour,” she continued. “A week of a tour, if I remember correctly. So, no, I wasn’t able to do it, and I love Chris. We hang out all the time and… man, he has a mind for this business. I pick his brain all the time. So I’m just glad to see that he’s doing really well, and, you know, I’m looking forward to seeing what he has in the future.”

Bey has continued to make significant progress since suffering the injury, with the former TNA World Tag Team Champion documenting portions of his recovery publicly along the way.