Rhea Ripley is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to censorship-related issues.

In the past, she eliminated Right To Censor’s Ivory from the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Last year, during her feud with Becky Lynch, Becky even commented on Ripley’s viral live event moment where she delivered a “stink-face” to Nia Jax (Watch Video Here). Last year also saw Ripley lick Liv Morgan, before going on to tell Dominik Mysterio “I just owned your new girl.”

Now, Ripley is back in the spotlight after her latest antics at a Road to WrestleMania 41 overseas live event.

A video surfaced online showing Ripley playfully tapping her backside with a kendo stick—only for Zoey Stark to censor the clip. Stark took issue with the moment, calling it an example of “what’s wrong with women in society.”

Never one to back down, Ripley fired back on social media with a blunt response, telling Stark to “kiss her juicy ass.”

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship on today’s live episode of WWE Raw at the O2 Arena in London, England, which airs live via Netflix at a special start-time of 3pm EST. / Noon PST.