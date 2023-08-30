Zoey Stark talks working with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus in WWE.

The rising star spoke with Fightful about her pairing with the Hall of Famer in her feud against the Man. Stark begins by calling Lynch and Stratus amazing human beings.

It makes me feel good about myself and tells me I’m doing something right. Trish Stratus, I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again, she’s been absolutely amazing. She has been a mentor inside the ring and out. Becky Lynch, just with us as people outside of the ring and the story, Becky is absolutely amazing. She’s a great human being. She’s been so welcoming, and she’s been helping me out along the way.

Staying on subject, Stark says that the creative process of working with Stratus has been very fulfilling.

Right now, I’m sitting back and just watching how it goes if I have an idea, I go to Trish. So Trish and I will talk it out, and then I just kind of follow her lead to where if she likes the idea, she’ll go and pitch it, but I’m standing right there with her to see, like okay, let me see how she handles this. Yeah, I’m just in the back watching right now.

Stark lost to Lynch on this past Monday’s edition of Raw. Lynch will now go on to finish her feud with Stratus at this Saturday’s Payback premium live event in Pittsburgh.