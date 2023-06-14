Zoey Stark has a major goal for her WWE run.

The rising star recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss her move from NXT to the main roster and how she plans on making the most out of the opportunity. Stark begins her interview by saying she will often go to Charlotte Flair for advice, a request the Queen always grants.

With Charlotte, I’ll send her a clip or a video and ask for certain critiques, and she gives me her time, and she’s willing to help me out as much as possible. Charlotte has been a big help for me.

When asked about her goals in WWE Stark admits that she wants to main event WrestleMania, but is mainly focused on becoming one of the company’s top stars.

I want to be one of the top women. I want to be up there with Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair. I want to be one of the tops to where, when you think of WWE, you think of Zoey Stark. So that’s, that’s my number one goal. But of course, we all want a Main Event WrestleMania at some point in our careers.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)