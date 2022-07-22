Zoey Stark joined WWE Espanol on Instagram for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including Stark’s thoughts on her recent return to NXT, and which brand she would like to join if she got called up to the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her return to NXT:

You know, I’m still on a high right now from Tuesday [her NXT 2.0 return]. It’s such a surreal moment. That’s a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. I was not expecting the WWE universe to react in that way so when they did, that meant the world to me. I mean it was amazing. My physical therapist actually, she just sent me a video of how the crowd reacted and it’s so crazy to see the fans reacted that way to me. So mind-blowing. So it was amazing. Just, I was sitting in Gorilla right before I went out and I’m just sitting there tapping my foot, so nervous and then as soon as the music hit and they went crazy, I couldn’t hold it anymore so I just rushed out there. I was like, oh! This feels so good to be back.

On the crowd showering her with love:

It is [a mix of emotions]. I’ve been gone for eight months and I only had two matches in NXT 2.0. Black and gold, I have had several but 2.0 since the change, I’ve only had two. So it’s a whole different vibe, whole new crowd, whole new feeling to everything so for me, I wasn’t sure if they would remember me or not to be completely honest so, as I’m sitting back there, so I’m like, all right, this is gonna go one of two ways. One way is they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, okay’ or, they’re going to remember me from eight months ago which was amazing really. It’s everything that I’d ever hoped for so, I was nervous about that. That’s why I got so excited and rushed out there as soon as I heard them going. So I just feed off of the fans.

Says she would like to join the Raw roster if she gets called up:

Mhm, that’s a tough one [would she rather land on SmackDown or Raw]. So I just wanna work with everybody on both brands. As of right now, I would say Raw. I wanna go up against Becky Lynch, you know? But I want all of ‘em. I want Becky Lynch, I want Bianca Belair, I want Charlotte Flair. So probably all of ‘em realistically. I can hang with all of ‘em, I know I can.

