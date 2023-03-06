AEW is returning to Las Vegas.

The promotion announced this evening that they will be back in Sin City for this year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. AEW will be hosing Dynamite and Rampage from the MGM Grand Arena on May 24th and May 26th, with the pay-per-view event taking place on Sunday, May 28th from the T-Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale March 17th.

Last year’s Double or Nothing also took place from T-Mobile in Vegas, and was headlined by CM Punk challenging Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, a match Punk won to capture his first world title with the promotion.