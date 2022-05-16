Jeff Hardy commented on possibly reviving his Willow character in AEW during the latest episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast.

“Yes, of course there is [a chance Willow could appear in AEW] but not with House of Black. He is [inside of Jeff] and that’s it. When he comes out to play, he comes out and it’s going to be exciting.”

Hardy joined AEW back in March and has been working alongside his brother since then. He portrayed the character in OMEGA and TNA Wrestling

