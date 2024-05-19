Next week’s episode of WWE Speed on X is in the books.

During this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX taping from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, a match was taped for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed.

The WWE On X show, which airs at Noon Eastern Time every Wednesday on the social media platform featuring short-length matches, will feature the latest action in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

At the 5/17 WWE on FOX blue brand taping, Tyler Bate defeated Apollo Crews in the finals of the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, securing himself the first shot against inaugural WWE Speed Champion Ricochet.

A date for the Ricochet vs. Tyler Bate match for the WWE Speed Championship has yet to be announced.