A major update on AEW: Fight Forever.

Best Buy has listed that the video game will be released on Friday, March 31st, 2023. This comes after the title experienced some delays as AEW was trying to get a Teen rating, one that has now been acquired.

That’s not all. Will Washington from the Grapsody podcast has been told that several top AEW stars recently filmed promotional material for the game’s release, although it is not confirmed which stars took part in the shoot.

Aside from Best Buy, Steam has AEW: Fight Forever listed as “Coming Soon.”

