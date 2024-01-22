A new matchup has been announced for the January 23rd edition of NXT on USA.

Wren Sinclair, the former Madi Wrenkowski, will be making her singles-debut against Lash Legend on the show. The match was made after Sinclair eliminated Legend in last Tuesday’s battle royal.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/23 NXT:

-Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

-NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day

-Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

-Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

-Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

-Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend

-Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions