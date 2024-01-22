A new matchup has been announced for the January 23rd edition of NXT on USA.
Wren Sinclair, the former Madi Wrenkowski, will be making her singles-debut against Lash Legend on the show. The match was made after Sinclair eliminated Legend in last Tuesday’s battle royal.
After last week's SHOCKING Battle Royal elimination, @WrenSinclairWWE will go one-on-one with @lashlegendwwe TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/afWoMBSoLi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 22, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/23 NXT:
-Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
-NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day
-Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
-Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic
-Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
-Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend
-Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions