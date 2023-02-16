NJPW has announced a new opening time for Saturday’s Battle In The Valley pay-per-view.

The sold out San Jose Civic Center will now open at 5:30pm local time on Saturday. As previously scheduled, the Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6:20pm local time, or 9:20pm ET, airing live and for free on YouTube and FITE. The main card is now scheduled to begin at 7pm local time, or 10pm ET.

“On February 18, one of the most hotly anticipated events in the history of NJPW in the USA sees Battle in the Valley in the sold out San Jose Civic center! In order for fans to fully enjoy the night’s matches, including our two kick off bouts, the opening time Saturday night has been moved to 5:30PM. We recommend fans take advantage of the extra time to get in early for all the action! The kickoff matches begin at 6:20 and will air free on YouTube and FITE!,” NJPW wrote.

Below is the current card for Saturday:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Clark Connors vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

KENTA vs. Fred Rosser (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match

The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Filthy Rules Match

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest

Pre-show Match

Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay

Pre-show Match

JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

