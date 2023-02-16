MVP recently joined Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover program to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he noted that he modeled himself as a manager after Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, who he believes is the GOAT of managers.

“In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan,” MVP said. “As a matter of fact, in my diss track to Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game.”