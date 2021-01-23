The 2021 WWE NXT Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics continued during tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

The second women’s first round match took place tonight as The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) defeated newcomers Gigi Dolin, the former Priscilla Kelly, and Cora Jade, the former Elayna Black.

Hartwell and LeRae will now face the winners of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark, the former Lacey Ryan, in the next round.

The final first round of the men’s tournament saw Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeat Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Ciampa and Thatcher, who replaced the injured Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy, will now face The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) in the quarterfinals.

The Women’s Dusty Classic will continue next Wednesday night on NXT with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. The Men’s Dusty Classic will also continue next Wednesday night with two quarterfinals matches – The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida, plus Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter).

You can see the updated Dusty Classic brackets below. Clips from this week’s show can also be seen below:

Updated Bracket ahead of the Quarter finals of the Men's Dusty Classic starting next week pic.twitter.com/RyXJhAOEo5 — NXTBible (@WWENXTBIBLE) January 23, 2021

And the womens bracket for the tournament pic.twitter.com/gytEH3dULR — NXTBible (@WWENXTBIBLE) January 23, 2021

