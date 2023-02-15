You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– J. Spade vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari

– Trustbusters’ Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss vs. Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.

– Spanish Announce Project’s Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels

– Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)

– Diamanté vs. Ultra Violette

– Kip Sabian vs. Gravity

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Iron Savages’ Bronson

– Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Fuego Del Sol and Leon Ruffin

– Hyena Hera vs. Mei Suruga

– Allen Russell and Kameron Russell vs. Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods)

– “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams