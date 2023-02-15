You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
– J. Spade vs. Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari
– Trustbusters’ Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss vs. Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr.
– Spanish Announce Project’s Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels
– Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate)
– Diamanté vs. Ultra Violette
– Kip Sabian vs. Gravity
– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Iron Savages’ Bronson
– Jericho Appreciation Society’s “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Fuego Del Sol and Leon Ruffin
– Hyena Hera vs. Mei Suruga
– Allen Russell and Kameron Russell vs. Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods)
– “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams