Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match in Tampa, FL. He made it clear that his intention is to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40.

Prior to the event, there were discussions about plans for Reigns, as WWE was trying to bringing back Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face him, an idea that The Rock himself is interested in.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is moving forward with Rhodes vs. Reigns for WrestleMania, but they also have plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in 2024.

There is speculation that each match could potentially take place on separate nights, with Reigns working back-to-back nights.