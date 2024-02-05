A big statement from AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukuda.

Fukuda, who has been the company head since 2020 and helped AJPW steer through COVID, spoke with Yahoo! Japan about its future, where he revealed that he’s refused offers for it to be acquired. He adds that his main mission is to protect AJPW.

I want to protect All Japan Pro-Wrestling. What is the right thing to do? What is the right thing to do? We have to repeat trial and error even in a foggy situation. If we fail, we can correct it.

Fortunately for Fukuda, AJPW joined the United Japan Pro-Wrestling Alliance along with other major Japanese companies like NJPW, NOAH, DDT-Pro, Tokyo Joshi-Pro and more. He also helped facilitate brief AJPW and NXT alliance, which saw Charlie Dempsey (son of William Regal) travel to Japan to wrestle.