A new report sheds some light on the current creative direction for AEW Collision.

According to Dave Meltzer from the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, several of AEW’s top stars have the mentality of “building newer and younger talents” on the promotion’s Saturday television show. It is reiterated that Dynamite is the flagship program and will feature top talents wrestling each other, while Collision could be a good spot to build fresh faces.

Mentioned in the report is names like Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, who have worked Collision pretty regularly since the departure of CM Punk, who the entire program was built-around. The report does mention that this doesn’t mean Danielson, Kingston, or even Adam Copeland will be taking losses on that program it will be used to shine a light on a younger portion of the roster.

The latest example of this would be Bryan Keith, who just signed to AEW and had a very well-received matchup with Kingston on this past Saturday’s Collision. Stay tuned.