Bad news for international superstar Giulia.
The former multi-time champion suffered a broken wrist during Marigold’s Fields Forever event, where she teamed with Utami Hayashishita to take on Bozilla and Sareee. Marigold announced the injury news this morning on social media, adding that Giulia has been pulled from upcoming shows, including the Hana Kimura tribute show.
ジュリア欠場のお知らせ
昨日の旗揚げ戦でジュリアが右手首を負傷。本日、主治医で検査を行なったところ右橈骨遠位端骨折と診断結果が出ました。23日の木村花大会を欠場し、それ以降の各大会も欠場となります。誠に申し訳ございませんが何卒ご了承ください。 pic.twitter.com/lUw3GrPaPa
Giulia said at a press conference that she expects to be back to face Sareee at the July 13th event in Ryogoku. However, Giulia was slated to make her debut for WWE’s NXT brand later this summer. At this time, it is unknown if her debut will be delayed due to the injury as a broken wrist typically takes up to six weeks to heal.
